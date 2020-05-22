regulation tracker featured image x

How long is sex supposed to last? ‘Normal’ might be shorter than you think it should be

couple intimate bedroom embrace x header x
Credit: Healthline
In a Norwegian study published in the Journal of Public Health in 2009, 27 percent of men reported having premature ejaculation problems, including more younger than older men.

Perhaps some men have a misperception of what is normal and necessary?

“Yes, absolutely,” says Finnish psychologist and sexual therapist Patrick Jern.

If you look at the average length for intercourse in Europe, it’s about eight minutes, but that varies dramatically, says Jern.

And statistically, it is normal to deviate up to seven minutes from the average.

“According to the statistics then, any intercourse that lasts between one and 15 minutes would be considered ‘normal’”, the Finnish researcher says.

What is considered statistically normal is one thing. But another thing is what you and your partner want in your sex life.

If you as a man can have intercourse for five to six minutes, but still find this too short – what should you do?

Shift away from negative focus. You can always raise your concerns with your doctor, or with a psychologist or sexologist. And you can still get help even if you don’t qualify for a diagnosis.

