regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Coronavirus survivors’ plasma offers ‘modest’ recovery boost for infected patients, small study suggests

| | May 26, 2020
blood plasma x
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A small study of patients who were severely ill from the coronavirus hints that treatment with antibodies from recovered patients may modestly help recovery and survival, scientists reported on Friday [May 22].

… Thirty-nine hospitalized patients were given intravenous infusions of antibodies from patients who had recovered from the condition.

The course of illness in patients who received the convalescent plasma was compared to that of similar patients identified through electronic health records who did not get the treatment.

This is a weak form of comparison, prone to error. And researchers are wary of studies that take place at a single institution, because the results often are not applicable to patients elsewhere.

Related article:  Could the common cold be cured in the next decade?

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York reported that 18 percent of those who got the plasma of convalescent serum became sicker, compared with 24.3 percent of the patients identified through medical records.

Analyses like these are fraught with difficulties. The only way to know for sure if the treatment works is to randomly assign patients to receive antibodies or a placebo.

And it can be impossible to find many patients who agree to have their treatment randomized to an unknown treatment, noted Dr. Arturo Casadevall of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend