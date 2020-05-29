Iowa farmer: I was duped by misleading ‘organic’ food labels. Learn from my mistakes

Years ago, I watched a “documentary” about the American food supply. While I’m not going to tell you the U.S. diet is necessarily “healthy” in comparison to other countries, I do feel there was a lot of unnecessary fear instilled in me ….

[Editor’s note: Michelle Miller is an Iowa-based farmer, public speaker, and writer.]

So, like many others, I believed the hype for a long time. I spent thousands of dollars on making sure everything was organic. I read labels like a madwoman; I feared everything.

Fast forward. A little over seven years ago, I started dating a corn farmer from Iowa. The first time I visited his farm, I DRILLED him with questions. After all, I feared GMO. I feared all the scary things I learned about … dare I say it … Monsanto.

He looked at me like I was from another planet. “Monsanto has done WONDERFUL things for modern farming!” he said.

…

We’ve been living and farming together now for six years, and, boy, has my opinion of agriculture changed — for the better …. Did you know there’s no such thing as artificial growth hormones in chicken? And that organic still uses pesticides?

