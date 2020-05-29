regulation tracker featured image x

Iowa farmer: I was duped by misleading 'organic' food labels. Learn from my mistakes

Years ago, I watched a “documentary” about the American food supply. While I’m not going to tell you the U.S. diet is necessarily “healthy” in comparison to other countries, I do feel there was a lot of unnecessary fear instilled in me ….

[Editor’s note: Michelle Miller is an Iowa-based farmer, public speaker, and writer.]

So, like many others, I believed the hype for a long time. I spent thousands of dollars on making sure everything was organic. I read labels like a madwoman; I feared everything.

Fast forward. A little over seven years ago, I started dating a corn farmer from Iowa. The first time I visited his farm, I DRILLED him with questions. After all, I feared GMO. I feared all the scary things I learned about … dare I say it … Monsanto.

He looked at me like I was from another planet. “Monsanto has done WONDERFUL things for modern farming!” he said.

We’ve been living and farming together now for six years, and, boy, has my opinion of agriculture changed — for the better …. Did you know there’s no such thing as artificial growth hormones in chicken? And that organic still uses pesticides?

