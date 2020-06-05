regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

First gene-edited CRISPR COVID-19 mouse created; Opens new door to study infections and develop therapies

virus labanimals videosixteenbyninejumbo
Credit: Jochen Tack/Alamy
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Human cells and mice cells each express their own version of angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the membrane-bound receptor that serves as a convenient means of ingress for SARS-CoV-2. Because human ACE2 happens to be more welcoming than mouse ACE2, human COVID-19 isn’t easily recapitulated in ordinary mouse models. Genetically engineered mouse models, however, promise to advance studies of COVID-19, whether they aim to detail disease mechanisms or evaluate COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

To ensure that SARS-CoV-2 gets a warm welcome in laboratory mice, scientists representing several research institutions in China have generated a mouse model expressing human ACE2 (hACE2) using CRISPR-Cas9 knock-in technology. The new model captures several features of human COVID-19, including the development of interstitial pneumonia; higher cytokine levels and greater lung damage with increasing age; and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Related article:  Video: CRISPR-edited crops could see mainstream success in 2019

Future studies using this mouse model may shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 invades the brain and how the virus survives the gastrointestinal environment and invades the respiratory tract. “The hACE2 mice described in our manuscript provide a small animal model for understanding unexpected clinical manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans,” concluded co-senior study author Chang-Fa Fan of NIFDC. “This model will also be valuable for testing vaccines and therapeutics to combat SARS-CoV-2.”

may cell host microbe mouse model of sars cov
A mouse model has been developed that may provide a useful tool for studying SARS-CoV-2 transmission and pathogenesis, and for evaluating COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Credit: Sun S-H, et al./Cell Host & Microbe

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend