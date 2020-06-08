regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

USDA approves second-generation gene-edited soybean with healthier oil profile

| June 8, 2020
soybeanseedlingsdfp
Credit: Delta Farm Press
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Calyxt, Inc, a plant-based technology company, announced [June 3] that its high oleic low linolenic (HOLL) soybean has been deemed a non-regulated article under the “Am I Regulated?” process by Biotechnology Regulatory Services of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Calyxt’s new HOLL soybean, developed using the company’s proprietary gene-editing technology TALEN, is expected to launch as early as 2022 – a welcome addition to the company’s growing portfolio of commercial products, which includes hemp in 2020 and improved digestibility alfalfa in 2021.

“USDA confirmation that Calyxt’s high oleic low linolenic soybean is not a regulated article is an important next step in bringing this product to the market,” said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. “We are excited to reach this milestone as we move toward commercializing our second-generation product that we expect will provide numerous product development benefits to our customers.”

Related article:  CRISPR-edited foods could hit grocery stores in Japan by late 2019

The next generation heart healthy oil is expected to deliver formulation advantages, including improved stability, thereby helping broaden applications for use so that food manufacturers and chefs alike can offer healthier alternatives to consumers looking for value-added solutions.

Calyxt’s HOLL soybean is currently in the development process and is now part of a total of eight Calyxt products that have been deemed non-regulated articles by the USDA …. including high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean, improved quality alfalfa, cold storable potato, and reduced browning potato.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend