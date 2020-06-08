USDA approves second-generation gene-edited soybean with healthier oil profile

Calyxt, Inc, a plant-based technology company, announced [June 3] that its high oleic low linolenic (HOLL) soybean has been deemed a non-regulated article under the “Am I Regulated?” process by Biotechnology Regulatory Services of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Calyxt’s new HOLL soybean, developed using the company’s proprietary gene-editing technology TALEN, is expected to launch as early as 2022 – a welcome addition to the company’s growing portfolio of commercial products, which includes hemp in 2020 and improved digestibility alfalfa in 2021.

“USDA confirmation that Calyxt’s high oleic low linolenic soybean is not a regulated article is an important next step in bringing this product to the market,” said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. “We are excited to reach this milestone as we move toward commercializing our second-generation product that we expect will provide numerous product development benefits to our customers.”

The next generation heart healthy oil is expected to deliver formulation advantages, including improved stability, thereby helping broaden applications for use so that food manufacturers and chefs alike can offer healthier alternatives to consumers looking for value-added solutions.

Calyxt’s HOLL soybean is currently in the development process and is now part of a total of eight Calyxt products that have been deemed non-regulated articles by the USDA …. including high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean, improved quality alfalfa, cold storable potato, and reduced browning potato.

