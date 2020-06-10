Glyphosate contaminates food? Simple testing method could dispel exaggerated weedkiller risk claims

Researchers at Leipzig University in Germany say they have developed a quick and simple way of testing for glyphosate in water and food products. The scientific basis of the project is being published in the October 2020 edition of the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

“Until now, scientists have used costly laboratory methods to detect glyphosate,” said Professor Tilo Pompe from the Institute of Biochemistry. “The detection principle we have developed uses the natural reaction of glyphosate in plants. By imitating this mechanism, the detection principle is highly specific.”

There are certainly a few ways that simple, mobile detection can impact glyphosate’s use. Activist groups may become hyper-vigilant and use any positive findings of glyphosate on food products as a way to bolster their anti-glyphosate positions. Conversely, a test like this can make it easier to discredit the claims of some groups, like the Moms Across America “study” that argued glyphosate was found in human breast milk ….

