regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Glyphosate contaminates food? Simple testing method could dispel exaggerated weedkiller risk claims

| June 10, 2020
Study Finds Cheerios Oats Other Breakfast Foods May Contain Weed Killer
Image: KDKA radio
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Researchers at Leipzig University in Germany say they have developed a quick and simple way of testing for glyphosate in water and food products. The scientific basis of the project is being published in the October 2020 edition of the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

“Until now, scientists have used costly laboratory methods to detect glyphosate,” said Professor Tilo Pompe from the Institute of Biochemistry. “The detection principle we have developed uses the natural reaction of glyphosate in plants. By imitating this mechanism, the detection principle is highly specific.”

There are certainly a few ways that simple, mobile detection can impact glyphosate’s use. Activist groups may become hyper-vigilant and use any positive findings of glyphosate on food products as a way to bolster their anti-glyphosate positions. Conversely, a test like this can make it easier to discredit the claims of some groups, like the Moms Across America “study” that argued glyphosate was found in human breast milk ….

Related article:  Will complicated science, 'rising anti-business sentiment' cripple Bayer's glyphosate defense?

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend