Kenya may declare locust infestation a national emergency as crop damage mounts

Residents of the seven sub-counties of Turkana are staring at a looming starvation after millions of locusts invaded farms and grazing fields.

The gregarious-phase locust nymphs are feeding on both pasture and food crops along their way. The locusts are yellow in colour, wingless and are acting collectively, forming marching bands.

Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai said the county has become a conducive home for locusts with every major town center like Kainuk, Lokichar, Kerio, Loima, Kakuma, Lokitaung and Kibish and their outskirts all having been invaded.

“The government must declare the locusts’ invasion a national disaster because large tracts of pasture and irrigation schemes have been adversely affected. If not well controlled, they will migrate to neighboring counties,” Mr Lomorukai said.

