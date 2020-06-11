regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Kenya may declare locust infestation a national emergency as crop damage mounts

| | June 11, 2020
new larger wave of locusts threatens millions in africa
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, February 21, 2020. Picture taken February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Residents of the seven sub-counties of Turkana are staring at a looming starvation after millions of locusts invaded farms and grazing fields.

The gregarious-phase locust nymphs are feeding on both pasture and food crops along their way. The locusts are yellow in colour, wingless and are acting collectively, forming marching bands.

Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai said the county has become a conducive home for locusts with every major town center like Kainuk, Lokichar, Kerio, Loima, Kakuma, Lokitaung and Kibish and their outskirts all having been invaded.

“The government must declare the locusts’ invasion a national disaster because large tracts of pasture and irrigation schemes have been adversely affected. If not well controlled, they will migrate to neighboring counties,” Mr Lomorukai said.

Related article:  COVID pandemic illustrates how seed banks help combat hunger in times of crisis

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend