Indian environmental scientist blasts anti-GMO celebrity Vandana Shiva for ‘baseless’ assault on biotech crops

A reader curious about celebrities’ role in the radical environmental movement emailed me recently. He wondered if …. their claims about Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) were credible.

[Editor’s note: Vijay Jayaraj holds an M.Sc in environmental science from the University of East Anglia, England and is a Contributor to the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation.]

He was particularly interested in anti-GMO claims by …. Vandana Shiva. Shiva is no newbie to GMO. She speaks often against it. Her celebrity status gives her high visibility.

Recently, Shiva claimed that Bill Gates perpetuates Monsanto’s work by promoting GMO in India. She said GMO crops have a lower yield than non-GMO. She also said farmers would not choose GMO if not for Gates’s influence.

Her claims are baseless.

I come from a region with high agricultural output. I know many farmers. The Indian government has no control over their choices of seeds.

Farmers are concerned about their livelihood. Most prefer crops that give larger yield. Why? You can guess. They give higher profit margins. Farmers prefer [biotech] crops. Only a few experiment with organic farming.

