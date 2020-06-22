regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ popping up across Africa. They might smolder for years to come

im
A boy walks in front of a graffiti promoting the fight against Covid-19 in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 22. Credit: Baz Ratner/Reuters
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Across Africa, government numbers show coronavirus infections have been significantly lower than in other parts of the world. But from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Yaoundé in Cameroon and cities in Somalia and across northern Nigeria, health workers are reporting a reality that bears little resemblance to the official data, with hot spots emerging in countries with few resources to tackle them.

Coronavirus cases in the region exceeded 100,000, with more than 3,105 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a public-health agency of the African Union.

Only around one million coronavirus tests have been carried out across Africa, according to the Africa CDC, and just two countries—Ghana and South Africa—account for nearly half of the tests.

Related article:  Genetic analysis tracks spread of 3 primary coronavirus variants

Many African nations imposed strict lockdowns after cases of the virus surged in Europe and the U.S. Several of the region’s governments including South Africa, Senegal and Ghana have been praised by the WHO for the speed and efficacy of their responses.

But even in South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy, coronavirus cases have exploded in Cape Town and its surrounding wine lands. Modeling suggests hospitals could become overwhelmed within weeks.

“Covid-19 will likely smolder in transmission hot spots,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa. “It could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years.”

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend