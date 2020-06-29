Viewpoint: Irrational pesticide fears discourage produce consumption and increase cancer risk

Fruits and Vegetables Can Even Prevent Cancer

The public health consequences of our poor eating habits are significant. Teresa Thorne, Executive Director of the Alliance for Food and Farming, stated in a Sound Bites podcast, “if only half of all Americans increased their fruit and vegetable intake by ONE serving a day, an estimated 20,000 cancers could be prevented every year. Both organic and conventional production methods yield safe and healthy foods that experts everywhere agree we should all eat more of each day.”

But Good News Doesn’t Get Media Airtime

The scientific consensus in favor of eating more fruits and vegetables doesn’t get much airtime on national or local news stations or on social media. Consumers are far more likely to be confronted with news stories about the dangers of pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables. Every year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) issues its infamous “Dirty Dozen” list of the fruits and vegetables with the greatest number of pesticide residues detected.

Pesticide Residue Stories Scare Buyers Away from Fruits And Vegetables

According to the EWG, 70 percent of the produce sold in the U.S. has pesticide residues, including organically produced fruits and vegetables. In 2019, strawberries topped the EWG list for the fourth year in a row. The report states that strawberries are the fresh produce most likely to remain contaminated with pesticide residues, even after being washed, with the dirtiest one containing 23 separate pesticides residues.

A number like that is high enough to frighten anybody, and it’s no wonder that such stories make consumers leery of buying fruits and vegetables. Nobody wants to expose themselves or especially their children to toxic chemicals, and pesticides would certainly seem to fall into this category. Many pesticides can cause cancer and are highly regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. It seems to make sense to reduce exposure as much as possible. And tragically, this can result in consumers buying less of the very foods that they most need to become healthier.

But Our Fruits And Vegetables Are Safe To Eat

We need to bear in mind that just because something can cause cancer does not mean that it does cause cancer. As the Swiss physician and philosopher Paracelsus so aptly put it 500 years ago, “The dose makes the poison.” Even water is toxic if we drink too much. Several people actually die each year from its toxic effects—but does that make it a good idea to avoid water? Certainly not! Paracelsus was right: the amount of a material involved makes a tremendous difference in whether it is harmful—or highly beneficial—to human life.