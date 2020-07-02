regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

GM insect-resistant, herbicide-tolerant corn poses no health risk, EU food safety officials say

| July 2, 2020
SprayingcorninKansas
Credit: Hoosier Ag Today
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Panel on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO Panel) has published the Scientific Opinion which reports on the outcome of its risk assessment of maize MZIR098 ….

The scope of application …. is for food and feed uses, import and processing of GM herbicide tolerant and insect resistant maize MZIR098 in the European Union (EU). According to the Scientific Opinion, the molecular characterization data and bioinformatic analyses do not identify issues requiring food/feed safety assessment.

None of the identified differences …. tested between maize MZIR 098 and its conventional counterpart needs further assessment, except for neutral detergent fiber (NDF) in grains, which does not raise nutritional and safety concerns. The GMO Panel does not identify safety concerns regarding the toxicity and allergenicity of the eCry3.1Ab, mCry3A, and PAT proteins as expressed in maize MZIR 098, and finds no evidence that the genetic modification would change the overall allergenicity of maize MZIR 098.

Related article:  'White gold': GMO cotton renews hope for Nigeria's troubled textile industry

In the context of this application, the consumption of food and feed from maize MZIR 098 does not represent a nutritional concern in humans and animals. The GMO Panel concludes that maize MZIR 098 is as safe as its conventional counterpart and the non‐GM maize reference varieties tested.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend