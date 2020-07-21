Geopolitics of the future: AI autonomous fighting robots could spark a news arms race

Abishur Prakash, geopolitical futurist for the Center for Innovating the Future, discussed the potential scenarios that could unfold in the new arms race for autonomous military robots. He is the author of the book, ‘The Age Of Killer Robots‘ and the world’s top expert on the geopolitical implications of emerging technologies.

Sputnik: What was the purpose of your book, and why did you choose to explore this topic in detail?

…

[Prakash:] Today, US exerts power through aircraft carriers, which are incredibly expensive to build and maintain. But, what happens in the coming years, when nations can operate ‘drone carriers’ with dozens of armed, autonomous drones on-board, for a few million dollars a year? Now, global power shifts and new clashes could begin. Killer robots, ultimately, are a big circle within an even larger circle of “Next Geopolitics.”

If there is one piece of advice I can give to help the world prepare for the Age of Killer Robots, it’s that this era is not decades away… Killer robots are moments away from making their grand entrance.

It’s imperative that the world starts to understand who is developing them, where they might be deployed, what measures could be put in place, what the larger global implications are and more.

This way, the world can define the future of defense and warfare, instead of being defined by it.

