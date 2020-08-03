regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Facing decimated yields, French sugar-beet growers demand access to banned neonicotinoid insecticides

| August 3, 2020
Screen Shot at PM
Image: Dan Chung/Guardian
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Since April, the beet yellows virus has destroyed a large part of France’s sugar beet harvest, including nearly 50% of the plantations in Center-Val de Loire. Faced with this crisis, beet growers are sounding the alarm and asking the Government to act quickly.

French sugar beet farmers are facing a disaster. An overgrowth of aphids, spreading viral jaundice, is decimating their crops. This viral jaundice affects five regions in France: Hauts-de-France, Ile-de-France, Normandy, Grand Est and Center-Val de Loire.

Faced with the emergency, the sugar beet growers …. sounded the alarm and sent a letter to the Prime Minister. They are asking the executive for an exemption to use neonicotinoids (banned since 2018) to protect seeds.

Related article:  Ontario farmers claim they are 'bullied' by proposed neonics ban

The virus is transmitted by aphid vectors when they bite the beet leaves to remove sap. The green peach aphid, scientifically named Myzus persicae, is the main vector of jaundice.

So far, the beet growers have not received any response from the Government.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in French and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Advertisements
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend