regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Democratic lawmakers propose ban on organophosphate and neonicotinoid insecticides

screen shot at am
Seeds coated with a neonicotinoid insecticide.
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) are introducing companion legislation to cancel the registrations of organophosphates and neonicotinoids, classes of chemicals that are used widely on farms and that for years have raised objections from environmental and consumer groups.

Among the organophosphates is chlorpyrifos, which the Trump administration has embraced as a crop treatment following the Obama administration’s moves to ban the chemical. Researchers at EPA and elsewhere have linked chlorpyrifos to brain damage in children. In 2017, then-Administrator Scott Pruitt reversed EPA’s move toward a ban as one of his first official actions, saying the science wasn’t settled but that farmers rely on the pesticide to produce a variety of crops.

Related article:  Winter honeybee losses cut in half since 2012 as beekeepers battle deadly varroa mite

The bill touches on several other aspects of pesticide regulations, in what Udall’s office called the most comprehensive rewrite in 25 years. In addition to public health concerns, the pesticides in questions have implications for farmworkers, a spokeswoman for Udall said. In some cases, countries in the European Union and other places have banned them. The legislation would help the United States catch up to those allies, she said.

Read the original post (Behind paywall)

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Advertisements
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend