GMOs ‘pose no health risks,’ biotech experts say, but ‘bioengineered’ food labels coming anyway

Nearly 70 percent of processed foods at U.S. grocery stores contain at least one genetically engineered ingredient. Even though most scientists believe that genetically engineered foods pose no health risks, around half of Americans polled by Pew Research Center think genetically engineered foods are worse for one’s health.

After decades of controversy, many genetically engineered foods will require labels in the United States starting in 2022, due to the national bioengineered food disclosure standard adopted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2018.

In 2014, however, Vermont was the first state in the United States to pass a GMO labeling law …. In July 2016, the same month the Vermont labeling requirements were slated to take effect, President Barack Obama signed federal legislation that now preempts states from imposing labeling requirements. That legislation also directed the USDA to develop a federal labeling standard.

