GMO corn could help combat voracious pests, drought in Nigeria, field study shows

Nigeria’s quest to introduce maize varieties resistant to insect pests such as Stem Borer and Fall Army Worm (FAW) and drought recorded what the promoters describe as “a very promising result” at the confined field trials (CFT) currently being conducted at the research farms of the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Samaru, Zaria.

The trial, carried out in a partnership between the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and the IAR, is under the TELA Maize Project that is being implemented in seven countries in Africa.

IAR having acquired a permit from the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to conduct the confined field trials, used a double stacked maize hybrids, fortified with Bt gene (MON89034) for insect pest (maize stemborer and fall armyworm) protection and drought resistance gene (DroughtGard®, MON87460) in the trials which are said to have proven to be quite promising.

“Once the trials are completed and approved, the project will avail the improved seed to maize farmers in the country that are high yielding and climate resilient to withstand drought conditions, and produce good yield for farmers in drought-prone areas of Nigeria,” the AATF disclosed in a statement made available to EnviroNews on Monday, August 31, 2020.

