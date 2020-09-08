Animal biotech could help tackle disease that costs Africa’s cattle farmers $1 billion annually

Animal biotechnology has been primed to contribute significantly towards addressing the challenge of food security, especially in the developing world. During a webinar organized by ISAAA AfriCenter, experts agreed that animal biotechnology is an inevitable part of the toolkit to address climate-related challenges.

Prof. Steve Kemp, an animal geneticist at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), underscored the importance of genetic selection in driving improvements in productivity. Prof. Kemp revealed how an ILRI project to develop trypanosomiasis-resistant cattle using biotechnology could transform the lives of smallholder farmers who depend on livestock. “African trypanosomiasis is an extremely important pathogen, and is estimated to cost about $1 billion annually across Africa,” he said.

