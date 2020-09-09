Canada’s demand for GMO Impossible Burger grows as consumers cut meat from diets

Responding to “overwhelming demand” in Canada, the Impossible Burger will be available this year in a wider variety of restaurants and grocery stores throughout the country.

…

Canadians have been clamoring for the Impossible Burger, according to Impossible Foods, which said that the company has received more requests for the product through social media and passionate emails than any other country other than its US home market where it is sold in roughly 30,000 restaurants and more than 10,000 grocery stores.

…

The company, which has international distribution in Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore, said Canada will soon become its largest market outside of the US. Plant-based alternatives have taken center plate for many Canadian consumers, who increasingly are looking to reduce their intake of animal products, suggests data from Statista.

Read the original post