Judge dismisses activist lawsuit to block GMO crop, pesticide use in wildlife refuges

Conservation groups failed to show they would be harmed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s reversal of a previous ban on certain insecticides and genetically modified crops in national wildlife refuges, a Washington federal court said [September 24] in dismissing their lawsuit.

Injuries alleged by individual members of the groups are also too speculative to establish standing, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Food Safety sued the agency after decided in 2018 to reverse a 2014 pledge to phase out planting GMO seeds.

