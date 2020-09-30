regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: Monsanto v Percy Schmeiser; Experts spread misinformation, too; Fasting a fad diet?

, | September 30, 2020
screenshot percy
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Just-released courtroom drama ‘Percy’ tells the David vs. Goliath story of a Canadian farmer’s battle against Monsanto. Did the film get the facts straight? Misinformation proliferates on social media, but sometimes it’s scientists themselves who share the fake news. Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained popularity as a weight-loss strategy over the last decade. Now studies are beginning to trickle in, showing that skipping a meal or two may be a better choice than calorie restriction for some people. Is this a fad or a viable treatment for obesity?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP editor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

In 1998, Monsanto sued Canadian farmer Percy Schmeiser for growing it’s genetically engineered canola without paying the required technology licensing fee. Schmeiser said the seed somehow landed in his field without his knowledge and fought Monsanto all the way to Canada’s Supreme Court. The Court ruled for Monsanto, finding that the farmer couldn’t reasonable explain why he had planted more than 1,000 acres of GM canola after discovering the seed on his property.

Schmeiser nonetheless became a hero to anti-GMO activists as they battled ‘Big Ag,’ and the new film ‘Percy’ appears to frame the story in the same light, if the trailer and early reviews are any indication. So, will the film mislead moviegoers about agriculture and biotechnology, as many farmers suspect, or will it faithfully recount the tribulations of an underdog wrongly bullied by a corporate giant?

Conspiracy theorists of all flavors eagerly spread disinformation on social media, and their efforts are typically part of a “carefully planned and technically sophisticated deceit process.” Scientists rightly call out and correct disinformation, but what happens when it’s actually experts who spread the falsehoods? And is there anything we can do about it as critical consumers of media?

We’ve all seen it before. A fad diet explodes in popularity, gaining millions of adherents and ultimately becoming embedded in popular culture—only to be debunked a few years later by scientists carefully piecing together the data. In the case of intermittent fasting, though, it appears that science may have actually validated the fad instead of debunking it. Two clinical studies comparing calorie restriction to intermittent fasting indicate that the latter leads to more fat loss and better blood sugar control. Is it time again to rethink mainstream diet advice?

Related article:  Viewpoint: Historical opposition to tractors in farming mirrors modern campaign against GMO crops

Subscribe to the Science Facts and Fallacies Podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the GLP’s managing editor. BIO. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

Nigeriacotton

Video: We can ‘finally’ grow GMOs—Nigerian farmer explains why developing countries need biotech crops

Nigerian farmer Patience Koku discusses the GMO crop trials she is conducting on her farm, and why growers can "rise ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
gmo corn field x

Do GMO Bt (insect-resistant) crops pose a threat to human health or the environment?

Bt is a bacterium found organically in the soil. It is extremely effective in repelling or killing target insects but ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend