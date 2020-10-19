Video and Infographic: Pandemic response has sent trust in science soaring after years of faltering

The global pandemic has renewed trust in science.

Our annual research shows that appreciation for science and trust in scientists has increased significantly in 2020, compared to past years.

The world is united in following science to solve our biggest challenges.

Global priorities include healthcare, followed by social issues, sustainability and the economy.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

To address these ongoing global challenges, we must inspire the next generation to pursue STEM.

Read the original post