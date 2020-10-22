Podcast: The Human Genome Project is 30 years old. What have we learned since its inception?

Geneticist Dr. Kat Arney brings you an in-depth interview with Dr. Eric Green, director of the US National Human Genome Research Institute and one of the key instigators of the Human Genome Project, to talk about the past, present and future of human genomics, on the latest episode of the Genetics Society’s Genetics Unzipped podcast.

Thirty years ago this month saw the birth of one of the most audacious research programs in biology: The Human Genome Project, an ambitious plan to read the DNA sequence of the entire human genome. Ten years later, in June 2000—after billions of dollars, countless hours of DNA sequencing, and a huge amount of effort from an international collaboration from 20 institutions in six countries—the first draft of the Human Genome was unveiled.

Dr. Eric Green has seen the Human Genome Project through from its inception to the published sequence and into what’s now the fully-fledged field of human genomics. Today, he’s a leading light in the world of genes, genomes and genome sequencing.

