Podcast: The Human Genome Project is 30 years old. What have we learned since its inception?

, | October 22, 2020
harnessing the human genome
Credit: Harvard Medical School
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Geneticist Dr. Kat Arney brings you an in-depth interview with Dr. Eric Green, director of the US National Human Genome Research Institute and one of the key instigators of the Human Genome Project, to talk about the past, present and future of human genomics, on the latest episode of the Genetics Society’s Genetics Unzipped podcast.

 

Thirty years ago this month saw the birth of one of the most audacious research programs in biology: The Human Genome Project, an ambitious plan to read the DNA sequence of the entire human genome. Ten years later, in June 2000—after billions of dollars, countless hours of DNA sequencing, and a huge amount of effort from an international collaboration from 20 institutions in six countries—the first draft of the Human Genome was unveiled.

Dr. Eric Green has seen the Human Genome Project through from its inception to the published sequence and into what’s now the fully-fledged field of human genomics. Today, he’s a leading light in the world of genes, genomes and genome sequencing.

Full show notes, transcript, music credits and references online at GeneticsUnzipped.com.

Genetics Unzipped is the podcast from the UK Genetics Society, presented by award-winning science communicator and biologist Kat Arney and produced by First Create the Media.  Follow Kat on Twitter @Kat_Arney, Genetics Unzipped @geneticsunzip, and the Genetics Society at @GenSocUK

Subscribe from Apple podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

