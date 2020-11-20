Post-Brexit UK poised to re-approve glyphosate weedkiller for 5 years

Speaking at the virtual British Crop Production Council (BCPC) 2020 congress, Darren Flynn, head of active substances delivery for the Chemical Regulation Division (CRD), explained that all active substances due to expire between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023 would be granted a three-year extension under the new GB pesticides regulation regime.

“This three-year extension is being provided to allow time for the development of the new GB active substance renewal program, although HSE [the Health and Safety Executive] will still retain the power to review active substance approvals at any time, should new evidence identify any concerns to human health or the environment,” he said.

The extension should apply to glyphosate, as its current EU expiry date is 15 December 2022, meaning that following Brexit its expiry date will be extended until at least 15 December 2025 in Great Britain.

