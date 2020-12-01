‘Highly unusual’ apple variety discovered in the UK

Archie Thomas, from the Nadder Valley in Wiltshire, came across across a windfall apple on a wooded trackway near his home earlier this month. Experts have confirmed the “highly unusual” fruit, which “tastes quite good”, is a new variety, which Mr Thomas hopes to propagate and name.

The RHS’s Jim Arbury said the fruit was not a planted cultivar, but a new variety which Mr Thomas could propagate and name.

“It is a very interesting apple. It is clearly not a planted tree, but a seedling that could be a cross between a cultivated apple and a wild Malus sylvestris, a European crab apple,” Mr Arbury said.

