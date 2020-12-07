EPA pitches new rules to limit risks linked to chlopyrifos insecticide exposure

EPA announced a proposal on [Dec. 4] to improve the safety of using the insecticide chlorpyrifos. The proposal follows a draft risk assessment the agency released in September.

The EPA is proposing labeling amendments to limit applications associated with drinking water risks as well as requiring additional personal protection equipment and application restrictions to address handler risks.

The agency is also proposing spray drift mitigation in addition to use limitations and application restrictions to reduce exposure for off-target organisms.

Once the proposal is published in the Federal Register, the EPA will accept public comments for 60 days on the draft risk assessment and the additional proposal, according to a news release from the agency.

That assessment identified dietary risks in adults and children, as well as risks to professional handlers of the chemical. The EPA’s draft assessment also identified potential adverse effects to mammals, birds, fish, and terrestrial and aquatic invertebrates.

