regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘We have to be profitable’: French winegrowers protest costly glyphosate weedkiller restrictions

c x
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Three hundred winegrowers gathered in Narbonne [on Dec. 8] at the call of the winegrowers’ union and the FDSEA. They were protesting the implementation in 2021 of new regulations greatly reducing the use of glysophate in weeding vines.

For Frédéric Rouanet, president of the Aude winegrowers’ union, “we are peasants, we love the land but we have economic costs, expenses to pay each month and we have to be profitable.”

A delegation of wine growers then went to the INRA [French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment] of Pech Rouge in Gruissan to denounce its role in supporting the abandonment of glyphosate.

In October 2020, a report from the national agency for sanitary security [ANSES] established restrictions on the use of glyphosate for viticulture, arboriculture or cereals from 2021.

Glyphosate, according to experts from the health security agency, can usually be replaced, especially by mechanical means: manual or machine weeding, though these measures entail additional costs linked to the additional labor required.

Related article:  French grain farmers' union opposes glyphosate ban, calling herbicide 'essential'
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

For the vine, which consumes a lot of glyphosate, the use of the herbicide is prohibited between the rows. The maximum annual doses per hectare are also reduced by 80%. And farmers must keep a phytosanitary register in which they record each use of the product, a register to be kept for 5 years in the event of control.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in French and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend