Video: Motion tracking software may help detect naturally pest-resistant eggplant, cutting harmful insecticide use

The eggplant fruit and shoot borer (EFSB), Leucinodes orbonalis Guenee, is the most destructive insect pest of eggplant. The larva feeds on the shoots which causes wilting, and on fruits which affects their marketability. EFSB infestation can result in up to 70% yield loss.

Host plant resistance is one of the insect pest management strategies that is sustainable, environment- friendly, and compatible with other control methods. The search for resistant accession is important in the development of eggplant with high resistance to EFSB. Feeding preference involves a free-choice test to determine the most preferred line/variety for feeding by EFSB.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

This study led by the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) explores the use of video motion tracking algorithms to design and develop a computer program that would enable researchers to track and document the larval movement and feeding preference in a precise, rapid, and simple manner using very little effort.

Read the original post