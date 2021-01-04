regulation tracker featured image x

Interactive: What’s your place in the COVID-19 vaccine line?

Credit: Tomi Um
Health officials are considering vaccine timelines that give some Americans priority over others. If you’re a healthy American, you may wait many months for your turn.

To put this in perspective, we worked with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs using their vaccine tool to calculate the number of people who will need a vaccine in each state and county — and where you might fit in that line.

Related article:  COVID ‘infodemic’: 38 million article Cornell study finds President Trump ‘largest driver’ of coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories

Based on [the] risk profile [of a 68 year old man from Hamilton County, Ohio, for example], we believe you’re in line behind 118.5 million people across the United States.

When it comes to Ohio, we think you’re behind 4.8 million others who are at higher risk in your state.

And in Hamilton County, you’re behind 343,600 others.

These are just estimates and the line may ultimately be shorter. The order isn’t yet finalized and children could be skipped entirely if the vaccine isn’t approved for people under 18.

If the line in Ohio was represented by about 100 people, this is where you’d be standing:

Find your place in line here

