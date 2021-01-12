With sugar beet production dropping, UK approves emergency neonic pesticide use to combat beet yellows virus

In 2018 the [UK] government supported new rules which prohibit the outdoor use of 3 neonicotinoids – clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam. In taking that position, the government made it clear that it could consider emergency authorizations (in accordance with the relevant legislation) in special circumstances where authorization for limited and controlled use appears necessary because of a danger that cannot be contained by any other reasonable means and where the risk to people, animals and the environment, and in particular to bees and other pollinators, was considered acceptably low.

After careful consideration of all the issues, the government has decided to grant an application for emergency authorization to allow use of a product containing the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam for the treatment of sugar beet seed in 2021. This is in recognition of the potential danger posed to the 2021 crop from beet yellows virus.

