Coffee reduces risk of heart failure? What are we to make of a new study based on artificial intelligence (AI)

When I was starting out in epidemiology in the early 1980’s I attended a lecture by Thomas Pearson, a cardiologist, on coffee and heart disease. His opening slide immediately caught the audience’s attention. It showed white–collar commuters, dressed for work and attaché cases in hand, jumping over hurdles in their morning race to the office. The clear message was that in male, Type A personalities caffeine intake was leading to heart attacks.

This distant memory came back to me after reading a recent story in the New York Times about a new study using artificial intelligence (AI) that indicated that coffee consumption may actually protect against heart failure (HF), one of a number of conditions that fall under the rubric of cardiovascular disease.

The article has received an unusual amount of attention both from scientists and the media.

Rather than starting from a specific hypothesis, the researchers used machine learning to find meaningful patterns in three large prospective studies, including the Framingham Heart Study, a cohort study that began in 1948, and two others. Participants in the studies were followed for decades and information on clinical factors and behavioral factors was obtained at multiple time points.

This approach eliminated the subjective element of researchers selecting which variables to include in their analysis. From among hundreds of clinical and behavioral factors, the machine learning program selected factors in the top 20 percent (41 factors) showing the highest correlation with coronary heart disease. These included smoking, marital status, red meat consumption, whole milk consumption, and coffee consumption.

The analysis showed that people who reported higher coffee intake had reduced long-term risk of heart failure (HF). This pattern was visible in all three cohorts. Compared to non-drinkers of coffee, drinkers of 1 cup per day showed no difference in risk, whereas drinkers of 2 and 3 or more cups per day had a 31 percent and a 29 percent reduction in risk, respectively.

Surprisingly, in this analysis, coffee drinking was comparable to known risk factors for HF, including age, blood pressure, heart rate, and weight.

There was no association with intake of decaffeinated coffee, and this led the authors to speculate that the coffee result might reflect the action of caffeine.

What are we to make of these results?

First, the data on coffee intake, which are sparse, showed no indication of a dose-response relationship between increasing intake of coffee and reduced risk of HF, which would have suggested a possible causal relationship.