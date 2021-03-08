regulation tracker featured image x

Video: Humans have lost many genes over the course of our evolution. Here’s how they helped define us

March 8, 2021
Credit: Daniel Marsula/Post-Gazette
Our DNA holds thousands of dead genes and we’ve only just begun to unravel their stories. But one thing is already clear: we’re not just defined by the genes that we’ve gained over the course of our evolution, but also by the genes that we’ve lost along the way. 

Watch the video here

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Sometime in 2019, probably in China, SARS CoV-2 figured out a way to interact with a specific "spike" on the ...

