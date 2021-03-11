regulation tracker featured image x

Video: Between Us, About Us — Black healthcare workers challenge misinformation and spread encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines

| March 11, 2021
Demali Beard, a registered nurse, is given the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Mike Mulholland
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Conversation: Between Us, About Us is a new campaign to provide Black communities with credible information about the COVID-19 vaccines co-developed by KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) and the Black Coalition Against COVID. Black doctors, nurses and researchers dispel misinformation and provide accessible facts in 50 FAQ videos that deliver the information Black people are asking for about the COVID-19 vaccines. More videos and voices will be added to this one-of-its-kind living video library as new questions arise and information becomes available.

The series debuts on YouTube [March 4] with a launch video featuring W. Kamau Bell in an open, honest conversation with Black health care workers that gets to the heart of Black people’s questions and concerns. 

Despite having one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in the U.S., Black Americans are among those least likely to get the vaccines. “As Black health academicians, researchers, and clinicians, we understand our empathy-based responsibility to provide our community with the resources and guidance on surviving this pandemic,” said Reed Tuckson, MD, Founding Member, Black Coalition Against COVID. “As such, we appreciate this partnership with KFF to produce one of the largest of its kind campaigns to creatively provide trustworthy information that will save Black lives.”

Read the original post

Related article:  'Early warning flags': COVID vaccination data show that hardest hit communities are less likely to get shots
