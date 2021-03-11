Video: Between Us, About Us — Black healthcare workers challenge misinformation and spread encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines

The Conversation: Between Us, About Us is a new campaign to provide Black communities with credible information about the COVID-19 vaccines co-developed by KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) and the Black Coalition Against COVID. Black doctors, nurses and researchers dispel misinformation and provide accessible facts in 50 FAQ videos that deliver the information Black people are asking for about the COVID-19 vaccines. More videos and voices will be added to this one-of-its-kind living video library as new questions arise and information becomes available.

The series debuts on YouTube [March 4] with a launch video featuring W. Kamau Bell in an open, honest conversation with Black health care workers that gets to the heart of Black people’s questions and concerns.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Despite having one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in the U.S., Black Americans are among those least likely to get the vaccines. “As Black health academicians, researchers, and clinicians, we understand our empathy-based responsibility to provide our community with the resources and guidance on surviving this pandemic,” said Reed Tuckson, MD, Founding Member, Black Coalition Against COVID. “As such, we appreciate this partnership with KFF to produce one of the largest of its kind campaigns to creatively provide trustworthy information that will save Black lives.”

Read the original post