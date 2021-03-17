regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Why gene drives may be necessary to maintain healthy ecosystems

Credit: Stephanie Gamez/University of California San Diego
Credit: Stephanie Gamez/University of California San Diego
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Gene driving is the process of introducing altered genes into a population capable of inducing infertility in females — which lets scientists control population size. But this tactic faces technical difficulties like controlling the spread of altered genes while specific animals that are part of the gene drive population mate with uncontrolled populations — in addition to genetic resistance, which can reduce the effectiveness of gene drive efforts.

To overcome these issues, Nicky Faber and colleagues used computer modeling to evaluate the effectiveness of a combination of three distinct gene drive technologies — with the gray squirrel playing a leading role in a case study.

The study authors discovered that the combined gene drive, called “? HD-ClvR ?” successfully suppressed a target population of gray squirrels, with minimal risk to other populations. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

With the substantial uptick in “alien” (or non-native) species globally, scientists and engineers will have to find new ways of adjusting the animal populations if we want to maintain current balances of biodiversity across species in specific regions. Naturally, reducing carbon emissions and embracing proven sustainable energy alternatives might slow the migration and introduction of new species into unprepared environments, but genetic driving could be a major tool in maintaining the delicate balance of animal populations.

Read the original post

Related article:  11 things to know about genetic engineering, including how it's helping us fight disease
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Simulation: Here’s how herd immunity works

Simulation: Here’s how herd immunity works

When you click "Run Simulation" [below], you are witnessing how a disease can spread through a population and how increased ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend