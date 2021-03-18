‘Gene editing is part of the solution’: With other sustainable farming tools, it will help us beat climate change

Despite changes in temperature, humidity and fertilizer application, [plants of the future] must be able to produce optimally. In addition, they have to deal with new challenges from pests and plant diseases that will come with a changed climate.

…

Two things can contribute to increased food production: One is to improve agronomy, ie knowledge of agriculture and soil culture, through precision agriculture …. The second is to improve varieties with plant breeding and precision genetics.

…

To achieve the goals of increased food production, we can use biotechnological methods such as whole genome sequencing, marker-assisted selection and gene editing using CRISPR, says [Professor of plant science at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences Trine] Hvoslef-Eide.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Trine Hvoslef-Eide does not believe that gene editing alone is the answer to future climate challenges in plant production. However, together with good agronomy and good plant breeding, it can make a strong contribution to producing more food with the resources we have.

Editor’s note: This article was originally posted in Norwegian and has been translated and edited for clarity.

Read the original post