Half of US travelers say they prefer to visit destinations that require COVID vaccines

| | March 19, 2021
Credit: Brian Stauffer
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Of the Americans who are interested in traveling in 2021, the majority (76%) are as likely, if not more, to travel to a destination or with a travel provider that requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to a new study by TPG. In fact, nearly half (49%) are more likely to travel to a destination or with a provider with this type of requirement.

TPG partnered with YouGov to survey more than 2,400 U.S. adults between March 1 and March 2, 2021, of whom 64% are eager to travel this year.

Though fewer travelers (34%) would be less likely to select destinations or providers with COVID-19 vaccine requirements, their concerns underscore common anxieties.

Potential travelers who are deterred by vaccine passport requirements (including 42% of Americans who have a desire to travel but are unlikely to get the vaccine) were more likely to cite privacy issues (64%) than health concerns (46%) as reasons they might avoid destinations or travel providers requiring proof of vaccination.

Some people described vaccine requirements as “intrusive” and an “inconvenience.” One person said, “The only one that should make decisions about my health is me — not a country, airline or any other business.”

But as destinations and travel providers search for ways to welcome back travelers, proof of vaccination will be a widespread and meaningful tool.

