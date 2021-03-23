regulation tracker featured image x

Here’s how GM canola-derived fish feed could make aquaculture more sustainable

| March 23, 2021
Credit: Global Aquaculture Alliance
Credit: Global Aquaculture Alliance
Fish feed ingredient Aquaterra, derived from genetically modified canola, has been certified for sustainable aquafeed production by Friend of the Sea. 

It is the first biotechnology certification by Friend of the Sea, which certifies products and services that respect and protect the marine environment.

Aquaterra is a non-marine source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids and is proven as a partial replacement for fish oil in feed application.

When included in aquafeed oil mix, Aquaterra reduces Fish In: Fish Out (FIFO) ratios by as much as 62%, while improving the omega 3: omega 6 ratio and DHA:EPA fatty acid ratios, according to California-based Nuseed Nutritional, said in a press release.

Commercial-scale trials carried out on Atlantic salmon in Chile in 2018 and 2019 showed a decrease in mortality of the fish fed Aquaterra as part of their diet, with inclusions rates ranging from 1.49% to 1.90%.

The company says that a single hectare has the potential to produce the same amount of omega-3 oil as 10,000 fish each weighing a kilogram.

Read the original post

