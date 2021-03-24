regulation tracker featured image x

Less than 0.2% — that’s how many fully vaccinated Israelis developed COVID-19 symptoms

| March 24, 2021
Credit: Sebastian Scheiner/AP
Out of those who were tested for the coronavirus at least a week after their second shot, less than 1 percent [of Israelis] tested positive, and less than 0.2% developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Israel has almost exclusively been using the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. On [March 7] the Health Ministry released data showing that less than 3% of all seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Israel have been fully vaccinated.

Much of the economy reopened [March 7] as a national lockdown was further rolled back, including restaurants, cafes, school grades 7-10 in low- to medium-infection areas, event venues, attractions and hotels. Higher education institutions and religious seminaries were opened to vaccinated or recovered people and rules on gatherings and worship were relaxed.

The cabinet also decided to ease restrictions on international travel and sidelined a highly controversial committee that was deciding who could enter the country while the airport remained largely shuttered.

Still, among the optimism and reopening, health officials have been warning of a possible fourth lockdown, as the basic reproduction number in Israel rose above 1, indicating an expansion of the pandemic.

“We are concerned about the increase in infection in the coming days,” [said] coronavirus czar Nachman Ash.

Read the original post

