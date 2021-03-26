regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Could lab-grown wood halt deforestation around the world?

| | March 26, 2021
Credit: Tarasov_vl/Pattonmania/iStock
Credit: Tarasov_vl/Pattonmania/iStock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[P]lant cells that have similar properties on mass to wood can be used to create materials that could be used to create everyday furniture items that appear to be fashioned from wood.

Early experiments, undertaken at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have shown how the plant tissue can be cultured indoors in conditions free from soil or sunlight. The starting material are cells derived from a flowering plant of the genus Zinnia, which grows in Mexico. By applying plant hormones, the cells can be combined to create a rigid structure.

By using technologies similar to 3D printing (bioprinting and injection molding), the cell mass can be altered into almost any shape. In the longer term, this could lead to the formation of a folding table without the need for any nails, screws, or wood glue. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

ADVERTISEMENT

According to lead researcher Professor Luis F. Velásquez-García: “Plant cells are similar to stem cells in the sense that they can become anything if they are induced to.”

He adds that: “The way we get these materials hasn’t changed in centuries and is very inefficient”, with reference to the proportion of land lost and trees felled across the past one hundred years.

“This is a real chance to bypass all that inefficiency”, Velásquez-García concludes.

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend