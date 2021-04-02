glp annual report cover

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

| | April 2, 2021
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were grown in different countries and regions in the world. In 2019, 29 countries from all over the world planted 14 biotech crops, led by the top five countries USA, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and India.

The USA remains the largest producer of biotech crops in the world, planting 37.6% of the global biotech crop area. Ten biotech crops were planted in the USA in 2019, including maize, soybeans, cotton, alfalfa, canola, sugar beets, potatoes, papaya, squash, and apples.

In Latin America, ten countries led by Brazil planted biotech crops in 2019. Biotech soybeans are the most planted crop in the region. Brazil is the top developing country planting biotech four biotech crops, soybeans, maize, cotton, and sugarcane.

With the high adoption rates of principal biotech crops in major biotech crop-producing countries, approximately 1.95 billion people or 26% of the world reaped the benefits of biotechnology in 2019.

