GM Golden Rice yield and grain quality comparable to conventional counterparts, field studies show

The first series of peer-reviewed publications on the GR2E Golden Rice field trial data are now available in Nature Scientific Reports and Frontiers in Plant Science journals. These articles focus on the agronomic performance of Golden Rice varieties developed in the Philippines and Bangladesh.

Key findings indicate that agronomy, yield, and grain qualities are comparable to the conventional inbred rice counterparts: IR64, PSBRc82, and BRRI dhan 29. Data shows that the Golden Rice breeding lines developed in the genetic backgrounds of different local varieties contain enough beta-carotene to provide more than 30% estimated average requirement (EAR) for vitamin A of young children. Time of planting was also observed to have some effect on beta-carotene content–with wet season harvests registering higher beta-carotene amounts than dry season harvests–while continuing to meet the target levels set by the Healthier Rice team.

Previously published studies on the compositional analysis and molecular characterization and safety assessment demonstrated that Golden Rice is as safe as ordinary rice, with the added benefit of beta-carotene in the grain.

