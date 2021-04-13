Podcast: ‘A History of the Human Brain’

Our guest on [Studio Tulsa] is Bret Stetka, an editorial director at Medscape.com, which is the professional division of WebMD.com. A non-practicing physician and active freelance health/science journalist, Stetka joins us to discuss his fascinating new book, “A History of the Human Brain: From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR, How Our Brain Evolved.”

It’s a readable and engaging history of how our most mysterious organ developed over time…from the brain’s improbable and watery beginnings to the super-complex marvel that’s found within the head of Homo sapiens today.

As was noted of this work by Psychology Today: “Crack open this book and take a read. You will be transported, illuminated, and delighted.”

Listen to the podcast here