Country-by-country guide of where you can travel once you are fully vaccinated

| | April 30, 2021
Credit: Healthline
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

As more of the world’s population gets vaccinated, travel is already beginning to make a comeback as countries begin to welcome back tourists. It’s still early in the vaccine rollout process, but a handful of nations have already announced they are (or will soon) allow access, and waive quarantine and testing mandates, for visitors who are fully vaccinated.

As of March 18, 2021, eligible U.S. citizens are welcomed back to Iceland with open arms. Additionally, if you’re from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland and you can prove you’ve been vaccinated, you will be exempt from testing and quarantine requirements on arrival into Iceland.

Those wishing to visit the stunning Seychelles archipelago in the Indian Ocean can do so quarantine-free on completion of a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Travelers must have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before arriving in Seychelles. If the vaccine requires two doses, both must be completed a minimum of two weeks before travel.

In a move that would be a first on U.S. soil, the State of Hawaii is looking to allow vaccinated travelers to skip any mandatory quarantine requirements.

Vaccinated citizens will receive an electronic code that will enable them to travel around the islands.

Read the original post

