Convenience – not sustainability – is major driving factor behind US consumer food purchases, study finds

Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
[An] American Food Journey report sheds light on a long-standing knowledge gap between producers and consumers around their expectations for food. It also reveals that while many people have strong opinions about how and what they should eat, their purchasing habits often do not match up for a variety of reasons.

Convenience is a factor for many consumers. Three-quarters of survey respondents still purchase most of their produce from the supermarket while only 10% proactively shop farmers markets to buy local fruit and vegetables, according to The American Food Journey report. That said, access remains an issue: Not everyone has a local farmers market nearby, and the pandemic has created additional challenges through market closures, restrictions and low vendor attendance.

In The American Food Journey report, nearly half of parents said they make it a priority to teach their kids to be more eco-conscious at home… Gen Z may represent the biggest force of change in the way consumers interact with the food system. Overall, the demographic is showing demand for healthier and more convenient food, according to data from Packaged Facts.

