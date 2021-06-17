glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Video: GLP’s Jon Entine at Aspen Institute conference — Why organic advocates should stop demonizing biotechnology and embrace a sustainability-focused ‘all tools in the agriculture toolbox’ philosophy

| | June 17, 2021
Advancing gene editing could be one tool to reduce chemical use in agriculture, but it faces the critical judgment of shoppers. 

Jon Entine, Genetic Literacy Project founder, says that consumers may be ready to revisit the conversation. 

According to Entine, “It very much is modeled on conventional agricultural development of moving traits around, and, I think, the public is younger, is more science-focused than it had been at any point in history. So, we really have to figure out ways to engage people and focus not on the means but on the ends.” 

He also says that it is important for different sectors in agriculture to work together on sustainability. 

“There’s obviously things that organic farming does well, soil prevention is one of them, and I think organic farming has really inspired a lot of changes in conventional farming. That said, there is a disparagement quality that has evolved in the organic industry where crop biotechnology of one form and now gene editing are somehow portrayed as unnatural,” he states.

