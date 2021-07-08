glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

In rare cases, teens are developing post-vaccine myocarditis. How big a concern is this?

| | July 8, 2021
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Marta Lavandier/AP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

According to the CDC, after a meeting of expert advisors discussed the data [June 23], more than 300 cases of heart inflammation have been documented after the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The cases have been seen mostly in teens and young adults between 12 and 39 years old, the agency says. Symptoms can include chest pain or pressure and a temporarily abnormal ECG and blood test results.

Naturally occurring heart inflammation is rare, but it does occur from time to time in teens and young adults. The rate seen after these vaccines is slightly higher than the “background” rate.

So, should parents of teens hesitate to have their kids vaccinated against COVID-19?

Vaccine experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics say no, don’t hesitate. It’s good for doctors and patients to be aware that there might be a connection between the mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation, and to report to their pediatrician anything they see in that first week after vaccination.

But it is also important, the CDC notes, to recognize that even if this does turn out to be an extremely rare side effect of the vaccine, “most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better.”

Read the original post

