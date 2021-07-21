glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: ‘Greens’ around the world declare themselves ‘pro-science’. But on health and sustainability issues, from vaccines to energy to farming, they are anything but

| | July 21, 2021
Anti-nuclear protest sign, saying
Anti-nuclear protest sign, saying "Only the risk is certain. Atomic power? No thanks!" Credit: Wikimedia
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Greens present themselves as the party of science.

In reality, the party traditionally stands for an anti-science course, despite claiming “follow science” on climate change. The Greens have an anti-intelligence core. Many of its founding members were recruited at the end of the 1970s from the struggle against big industry and against imperialism; hardly anyone was scientifically motivated. It is still like that today.

If it had been up to the Greens, significant advances in medicine would have been impossible – the Biontech vaccine against COVID, developed using genetic engineering, would not have existed either.

The fight of the Greens against genetic engineering has inhuman features with its anti-scientific furor. “This is why the Greens firmly reject genetic engineering in all of its areas of application”, the party headed a section of its election manifesto in 1987, in which it called for “an immediate stop to public and state funding of genetic engineering research and its applications in all areas.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
The fact that the Greens can succeed as a supposed party of science can be explained by the esoteric culture of Germany, where supposedly “drafts” make you sick, cold causes infections (“colds”) and vaccination skepticism and fear of nuclear power are greater than elsewhere. 

[Editor’s note: This article was originally published in German and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post

