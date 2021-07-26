glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Greenpeace denounces Philippines’ approval of nutrition-enhanced GMO Golden Rice

LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Greenpeace
Credit: Greenpeace
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Greenpeace Philippines called on Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar to reverse the Bureau of Plant Industry’s (BPI) decision to approve the commercial propagation of Golden Rice. The biosafety permit given by the BPI is the last regulatory requirement that developers need to secure prior to the rice variety’s commercial propagation.

“The continued approval of genetically modified ‘GM’ crops including so-called ‘Golden Rice’ will further drag down farmers amid climate and Covid struggles,” said Wilhelmina Pelegrina, Senior Campaigner for Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

“The DA needs to ensure that farmers are central in a green and just recovery from the pandemic, and are supported by resilient food and farm systems in the face of the climate emergency. Instead of relying on GM crops such as GR that have no proven benefits to farmers and consumers, the DA should promote ecological agriculture that works with and for farmers.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), an attached agency of the DA and a proponent of the Golden Rice project, said the GMO followed the standard process of rice breeding that usually takes 10 to 12 years before a new variety reaches the consumers.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How 'antifreeze' genes jumped from one species to another without sex

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How ‘antifreeze’ genes jumped from one species to another without sex

It isn’t surprising... that herrings and smelts, two groups of fish that commonly roam the northernmost reaches of the Atlantic ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up