Most plant-based proteins are made from soy. From microalgae to fermented fungi, these surprising sources are bringing us the faux meat of the future

August 6, 2021
Credit: AlgaEnergy
Credit: AlgaEnergy
What will take on the ubiquitous soy and pea?​ As well as chickpea, other plant proteins have come to the table looking to displace soy and pea and boasting potentially positive environmental and health footprints. [The European Institute of Innovation and Technology, or] EIT Food is championing Icelandic company Vaxa, which has developed a disruptive new technology platform to grow micro-algae. “Algea is a very promising sector,”​ said Giavedoni. Vaxa claims its patented, indoor, controlled and optimized process requires less than 1% of the fresh water and 1% of the land compared to a conventional omega-3 production facility. It is also carbon negative. 

Fermentation is another sustainable technology on the EIT Food radar. One company utilising it is UK company ENOUGH, which produces a mycoprotein (which it calls Abunda), made by fermenting fungi with the natural sugars from grains. 

Another EIT Food cohort is Israeli start-up Redefine Meat, which makes plant-based meat alternatives using 3D printing and which is preparing to launch in Europe after announcing a $29m fundraise at the start of the year. In July 2019, Redefine Meat unveiled the world’s first plant-based steak produced using industrial digital manufacturing of plant-based ingredients. 

Related article:  Fermentation and sustainability: Synthetic biology poised to bring us dairy-free milk and cheese that taste like the real thing
