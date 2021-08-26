How many COVID-19 academic papers have been retracted, and why? Here’s the growing list

We’ve been tracking retractions of papers about COVID-19 as part of our database. Here’s a running list, which will be updated as needed. (For some context on these figures, see this post, our letter in Accountability in Research and the last section of this Nature news article.)

Retracted

[Editor’s note: There are over 150 more retracted papers on this list. Take a look here: Retracted coronavirus (COVID-19) papers.]

