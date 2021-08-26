How many COVID-19 academic papers have been retracted, and why? Here’s the growing list

We’ve been tracking retractions of papers about COVID-19 as part of our database. Here’s a running list, which will be updated as needed. (For some context on these figures, see this post, our letter in Accountability in Research and the last section of this Nature news article.)
Retracted
- “5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells,” published in Biological Regulators & Homeostatic Agents on July 16, 2020, withdrawn on July 24, 2020. Our coverage here.
- “A Retrospective Analysis and Comparison of Prisoners and Community-Based Patients with COVID-19 Requiring Intensive Care During the First Phase of the Pandemic in West Texas,” published on August 29, 2021 in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health; retracted on July 16, 2021
- “A review of convalescent plasma transfusion in COVID-19: Old wine reserved for special occasions,” published in Lung India on September 16, 2020; retracted December 31, 2020.
- “A Study of Potential SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Drugs and Preliminary Research of Their Molecular Mechanism, Based on Anti-SARS-CoV Drug Screening and Molecular Dynamics Simulation,” published on December 1, 2020 in the Journal of Computational Biology; retracted on June 25, 2021.
[Editor’s note: There are over 150 more retracted papers on this list. Take a look here: Retracted coronavirus (COVID-19) papers.]
