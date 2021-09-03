False COVID claims multiply — Find out the latest at Politifact’s ‘Coronavirus Fact Check’

Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, the virus officially known as SARS-CoV-2 and the disease COVID-19 have spread rapidly — and so has misinformation.​ PolitiFact has fact-checked a lot of popular social media posts about the virus, including fake coronavirus cures, false news reports and conspiracy theories about the spread.

This is an excerpt. See over 1,000 more COVID fact checks here.